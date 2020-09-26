Today, September 26, 2020 is International Observe the Moon Night

(STL.News) Today, September 26, 2020, Moon enthusiasts and curious people worldwide will come together to celebrate International Observe the Moon Night. Everyone on Earth is invited to learn about lunar science and exploration, take part in celestial observations, and honor cultural and personal connections to the Moon. International Observe the Moon Night occurs annually in September or October, when the Moon is around first quarter ― a great phase for evening observing.

You can join International Observe the Moon Night from wherever you are. Attend or host a virtual or in-person event, or observe the Moon from home. Connect with fellow lunar enthusiasts around the world through our Facebook page, use #ObserveTheMoon on your preferred social media platform, and join the International Observe the Moon Night Flickr group.

Learn more and find program resources on moon.nasa.gov/observe.

YouTube video courtesy of NASA

