Tipsy Taco to Pay $567K to 215 Workers – DOL

(STL.News) The U.S. Department of Labor reported the following action taken against Tipsy Taco:
Employer: Tipsy Holding II LLC, operating as Tipsy Taco
Investigation sites:
- 215 Pelham Road, Greenville, SC 29615 – Headquarters
- 15 Conostee Ave., Greenville, SC 29605
- 728 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville, SC 29609
- 102 Southern Center Way, Easley, SC 29642
- 14180 E. Wade Hampton Blvd., Greer, SC 29651
- 702 Fairview Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680
Investigation findings: Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Tipsy Holding II LLC failed to pay the half-time premium to cooks, servers, and bar employees for hours over 40 in a workweek, an overtime violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. The employer also failed to keep accurate records for workers.
Back Wages and Liquidated Damages Recovered: $567,079 for 215 workers.
Quote: “As food service industry employers struggle to find people to fill the jobs needed to remain competitive, they should remember that keeping and finding workers is harder for employers who don’t respect workers’ rights and shortchange them of their full wages” said Wage and Hour District Director Jamie Benefiel in Columbia, South Carolina. “Overtime violations are common in the restaurant industry, but they shouldn’t be. There are more than enough resources available to employers to help them understand their obligations to employees under the law.”
Background: In fiscal year 2022, the Wage and Hour Division recovered more than $27.1 million for more than 22,000 workers in the food service industry. Employers can contact the Wage and Hour Division at its toll-free number, 1-866-4-US-WAGE. The division also offers numerous online resources for employers, such as a fact sheet on Fair Labor Standards Act wage laws and overtime requirements.
SOURCE: U.S. Department of Labor
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory and St. Louis Restaurant Review. Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe. Smith is also responsible for building a network of aggregator sites to manage thousands of aggregated and indexed sources to create the content library used to filter and publish. He is a member of the United States Press Agency.