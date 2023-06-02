Tipsy Taco to Pay $567K to 215 Workers – DOL

(STL.News) The U.S. Department of Labor reported the following action taken against Tipsy Taco:

Employer: Tipsy Holding II LLC, operating as Tipsy Taco

Investigation sites:

215 Pelham Road, Greenville, SC 29615 – Headquarters

15 Conostee Ave., Greenville, SC 29605

728 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville, SC 29609

102 Southern Center Way, Easley, SC 29642

14180 E. Wade Hampton Blvd., Greer, SC 29651

702 Fairview Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680

Investigation findings: Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Tipsy Holding II LLC failed to pay the half-time premium to cooks, servers, and bar employees for hours over 40 in a workweek, an overtime violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. The employer also failed to keep accurate records for workers.

Back Wages and Liquidated Damages Recovered: $567,079 for 215 workers.

Quote: “As food service industry employers struggle to find people to fill the jobs needed to remain competitive, they should remember that keeping and finding workers is harder for employers who don’t respect workers’ rights and shortchange them of their full wages” said Wage and Hour District Director Jamie Benefiel in Columbia, South Carolina. “Overtime violations are common in the restaurant industry, but they shouldn’t be. There are more than enough resources available to employers to help them understand their obligations to employees under the law.”

Background: In fiscal year 2022, the Wage and Hour Division recovered more than $27.1 million for more than 22,000 workers in the food service industry. Employers can contact the Wage and Hour Division at its toll-free number, 1-866-4-US-WAGE. The division also offers numerous online resources for employers, such as a fact sheet on Fair Labor Standards Act wage laws and overtime requirements.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Labor