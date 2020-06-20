Timothy Shepard Arrested for Operating after suspension of license

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On June 13, 2020, Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department, were on patrol on Putney Road, in the town of Brattleboro, and conducted a motor vehicle stop for speed. Subsequent investigation revealed Timothy Shepard, the operator of the vehicle, had a criminally suspended driver’s license. Shepard was arrested and transported to The Brattleboro Police Department for processing. Shepard was released on a citation for driving with a criminally suspended license, and will appear in Windham County Superior Court: Criminal Division on August 11, 2020 to answer for the charge.

