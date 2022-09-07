Timothy J. Chowaniec Sentenced For Selling Meth

West Seneca Man, Timothy J. Chowaniec Going To Prison For More Than 10 Years For Selling Meth

(STL.News) U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced today that Timothy J. Chowaniec, 64, of West Seneca, NY, who was convicted of possession with the intent distribute, and distribution of, five grams of more of methamphetamine, was sentenced to serve 135 months in prison by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy C. Lynch, who is handling the case, stated that according to the complaint, on two separate occasions in January and February of 2020, an undercover investigator with the New York State Police purchased quantities of methamphetamine from Chowaniec at his residence in West Seneca.

On April 14, 2020, the DEA and United States Postal Inspection Service executed a search warrant on a parcel from California addressed to Chowaniec at his West Seneca residence. Located inside the parcel was a plastic sandwich bag containing approximately 3.7 ounces of suspected methamphetamine.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the New York State Police, under the direction of Major Eugene Staniszewski; the Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Frank A. Tarentino III, New York Field Division; and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, under the direction of Boston Division Inspector-in-Charge Ketty Larco-Ward.

Read more news relating to “Meth:”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today