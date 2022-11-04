Tim Draper Extends BTC Price Prediction by 6 Months — ‘By Mid-2023, I’m Expecting to See Bitcoin Hit $250K’

The American venture capitalist and founder of Draper Fisher Jurvetson (DFJ), Tim Draper, is still confident his bitcoin prediction that says the crypto asset will tap $250K per unit. Draper said in April 2018, at the Draper University blockchain party, that he predicted: “$250K by 2022.” At this year’s Web Summit 2022 event, Draper said he “extended” his forecast “by six months,” as he now predicts bitcoin will tap that price range “by mid-2023.”

Tim Draper Says Bitcoin to Hit $250K by Mid-2023

Tim Draper spoke at the three-day Web Summit 2022 event this year and explained that he’s a fan of bear markets. The billionaire investor detailed during his discussion that the crypto winter is the venture capitalist’s (VC) “favorite time to be investing.” Draper is a well known VC in the crypto industry, but he’s also backed prominent companies such as Tesla, Spacex, Robinhood, Docusign, Ring, Skype, and Baidu.

On Sept. 12, 2014, Draper told Coindesk’s Pete Rizzo that he had “a price target of $10,000 in three years. Even that may be pessimistic.” The above screenshot is Tim Draper’s $250K prediction in April 2018.

A few years ago, Draper was asked what he thought the future price of bitcoin (BTC) would be in four years, after he correctly predicted the crypto asset would cruise past $10K per unit. In mid-April, the billionaire investor attended a party hosted by his blockchain-centric Draper University. At the event, Draper explained that he believed BTC could reach $250,000 by 2022. On Twitter, Draper wrote: “Serious winds (of change) at our block(chain) party last night — I predicted $250K by 2022.”

In June 2021, Draper doubled down on his $250K forecast, and during an interview a year later in June 2022, Draper told Scott Melker, aka the Wolf of All Streets, that “by the end of this year or early next year” BTC would hit his $250K target.

Amid the bear market this year and speaking at the Web Summit 2022 conference, Draper said bitcoin is essentially protection “against bad governance.” While the $250K prediction still rings true with Draper today, he’s added a six months extension to his forecast. Draper said:

By mid-2023 — I’m expecting to see bitcoin hit $250,000.

‘No Reason to Hold on to Fiat Currency’

Draper also said that he expects women to be the top demographic of retail investors that will help take the price of bitcoin to the $250K region. The commentary was similar to the statements he made during his interview with the Wolf of All Streets last June. A surge of bitcoin demand will stem from “retail spending,” Draper insisted at the Web Summit 2022 event.

Draper also explained that right now, it’s not easy to use bitcoin for stuff like “food, clothing, and shelter.” However, once retail spenders can utilize bitcoin (BTC), Draper wholeheartedly believes “there will be no reason to hold on to fiat currency.” The venture capitalist also spoke about stablecoins and noted while they are a good “bridge to bitcoin,” they are centralized and in the end, they are meaningless in comparison.

While speaking about stablecoins, Draper mentioned the now-defunct Terra stablecoin UST and the blockchain’s native token LUNA. Draper remarked to the interviewer that the Terra-crafted stablecoin concept was “built wrong.”

