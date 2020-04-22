Tifton Bank Robber Randy Angelo Hill Pleads Guilty, Facing Max 20 Years in Prison

(STL.News) – A man who robbed a bank after threatening to blow it up has pleaded guilty to his crime, announced Charlie Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. Randy Angelo Hill, 34, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery during a video teleconference hearing before U.S. District Judge Louis Sands on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Hill is facing a maximum 20 years in prison. He remains in custody pending his sentencing, which has not yet been scheduled.

According to the facts he admitted under oath before the Court, Hill robbed the South Georgia Banking Company located at 725 West 2nd Street on October 2, 2018. Undisguised, Hill dropped a plastic bag over the teller counter and told an employee, “This is a robbery. I have a bomb. Put money in the bag. I will blow everybody up here.” Hill fled on foot with stolen cash, and was apprehended by Tifton Police that day.

“The defendant is facing serious consequences for striking terror into the bank’s hard working employees and customers. Violent criminal acts will not be tolerated in the Middle District of Georgia,” said U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler. “I want to commend the Tifton Police Department and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office for quickly apprehending the defendant, and working alongside the FBI investigating this crime.”

“The FBI’s commitment to protecting citizens and upholding the Constitution is only achieved with the partnerships of our local, state and federal law enforcement partners, and this case is another perfect example,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Because of the quick reaction of the Tifton Police Department and the Tift County Sheriff Office, this suspect won’t be able to terrorize more innocent citizens in possible future crimes.”

“This is good news for our community and South Georgia Bank, and we certainly hope this sends a message to others that have considered doing robberies that it doesn’t pay, nor will it be tolerated in our community. We are appreciative of the Tift County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Natural Resources K-9 Team for their assistance, along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” said Tifton Police Chief Steve Hyman.

