Three prime ministers and a funeral: Marina Hyde’s political year

The Guardian’s award-winning columnist Marina Hyde picks over the political yearFor political satire writers, such as the Guardian’s Marina Hyde, there can scarcely have been a more plentiful year of source material than 2022. The UK burned through two prime ministers before settling on Rishi Sunak. But only after a self-inflicted financial meltdown to rival that of 2008.All of this before the supporting cast is mentioned. Marina tells Nosheen Iqbal that, as well as the revolving door in Downing Street, we saw Matt Hancock relaunch his political career in the Australian jungle between mouthfuls of cow anus. And there was Suella Braverman’s pop at the Guardian-reading wokerati before being fired and then re-hired. It’s a high bar for 2023 to top. Continue reading…