Three Indicted for Distribution of Hydrocodone, Oxycodone

Three Area Kerrville Men Indicted for Distribution of Hydrocodone and Oxycodone

SAN ANTONIO (STL.News) A federal grand jury in San Antonio returned an indictment this week charging two Kerrville men and an Ingram man with distribution of narcotics.

According to court documents, Scott Mitchell Brown, 35, and John Henry Swiencki, 51, of Kerrville and David Jeffery Hughes, Jr., 42, of Ingram are all charged with one count of conspiring to distribute hydrocodone, oxycodone and amphetamines.

In addition to the distribution charge, Brown is charged with one count of theft of prescription medications; one count of possession of stolen mail; and one count of obtaining unauthorized health information from the Kerrville Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Hughes is also charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Swiencki and Hughes are scheduled to make their initial court appearances today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Henry Bemporad. Brown is scheduled for an arraignment on September 2, 2021, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard Farrer.

If convicted on the distribution charge the defendants face up to 20 years in prison. Brown faces up to an additional 10 years in prison on the theft of prescription medications charge and 10 years in prison on the obtaining unauthorized health information charge. He also faces an additional five years in prison for the possession of stolen mail charge. Hughes faces an additional sentence of up to 10 years in prison for the felon in possession charge. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff; Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent in Charge Daniel C. Comeaux, Houston Field Office; U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) Inspector in Charge Adrian Gonzalez, Houston Division; U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General (VAOIG) Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey Breen, South Central Field Office; and Kerr County Sheriff L.L. Leitha made today’s announcement.

The DEA, USPIS, VAOIG and the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office are investigating this case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Priscilla Garcia is prosecuting this case.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today