This Week XRP Whales Moved Millions of Tokens to Exchanges and Unknown Wallets

During the past 30 days, the crypto asset xrp has gained more than 17% in value against the U.S. dollar. Meanwhile, the crypto community has been noticing significant xrp whale movements during the past week as one whale moved 143,000,000 xrp worth more than $55 million on Dec. 9, and another whale moved 40,000,000 xrp worth more than $15 million from the exchange Bitso to an unknown wallet.

Xrp-Whales Move Massive Tokens Over the Last 7 Days

On Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, the crypto asset xrp (XRP) has been trading for prices between $0.386 to $0.390 per unit. XRP is the seventh largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalization as the token’s overall valuation today is $19.60 billion. On Saturday, data shows there’s an estimated $423 million in XRP trading volume worldwide during the past 24 hours. Over the last 30 days, XRP has gained over 17% in value against the greenback.

Amid the market gains this past month, there’s been a lot of XRP whales moving significant numbers of tokens to and from exchanges and to unknown wallets as well. For example, Whale Alert caught 40 million xrp (XRP) move from the trading platform Bitso to an unknown wallet on Dec. 8, 2022.

In another case, Whale Alert stumbled upon a 143 million XRP transfer worth more than $55 million on Dec. 9. On the same day as the 40 million transfer, XRP whales moved 27 million XRP to Bitso, another 40 million tokens moved to Bitstamp, and 37.7 million XRP from Bitso to an unknown wallet.

On Dec. 8, 60,000,000 XRP moved to Bitstamp, and the day prior on Dec. 7, 2022, a user moved 35 million XRP to Bitstamp. The same day 50 million XRP moved from Ripple to an unknown wallet and also a whopping 324,254,650 XRP worth an estimated $123.20 million moved from Bittrex to an unknown entity.

There has been a large number of mega XRP whale movements this past week, to say the least, and on Dec. 7, 2022, 3.8 billion XRP was moved in eight transactions (1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8) from Bittrex to unknown wallets, according to data recorded by Whale Alert.

At the time of writing, Binance holds the largest XRP wallet with 76,300,000 XRP, according to coincarp.com’s rich list. The list also shows the second-largest XRP address also belongs to Binance with 26,000,000 XRP. The third-largest XRP wallet owned by an unknown wallet holds 22,728,470 XRP according to coincarp.com’s rich list.

