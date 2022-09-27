This is a market to invest in and not to raise cash; look for beaten down sectors with good prospects: Mahantesh Sabarad

“The IT sector is down from a profitability perspective. The margins have compressed in the recent past as well as from a stock market perspective. The index is low. Banks are set to do better simply because their profitability margins is set to rise now and the worries on NPAs are now really gone. So while the index level is from year to date perspective marginally down, this is the time to allocate to such sectors,” says, independent market expert.

It is very easy to make a case why markets should fall; FIIs are selling, bond yields are spiking, energy prices are still at elevated levels. Can I say that markets are already factoring that in and have reacted already?



Yes, I think you are absolutely right. Markets look forward and what we have seen in terms of news flow has been related to past events. Even from the perspective of what is likely to happen in the months ahead in terms of interest rate rises, one should remember that the subsequent interest rate hikes that can potentially happen both from the Fed side as well as from the RBI side are now going to get capped. This means the market knows where the future is, where the cap is. From a Fed perspective, we are not going to have another 250 bps odd rate hike. We are going to perhaps have another 1% or more.

On the RBI side, we have had a substantial rate hike over 1.4% odd, 1.5% odd. We may not have more than 50 or 70 bps hike henceforth. Forward looking markets have already factored in the so-called bad news that we have had in terms of rate hikes.





What is your portfolio strategy? Are you looking at raising cash, switching your portfolio? What is a prudent strategy in this kind of an environment?

On a year to date perspective, that is from January onwards, we are marginally negative both on the indices. Most midcaps and most smallcaps are essentially down and this is a market to invest in and not the time to raise cash because then we have markets.



The US markets are down 30% from their peaks; S&P 500 is 20% down, Nasdaq is over 30% down. You do not keep cash in such a market. You start deploying your cash in the market where you think that the year ahead is going to be better and resilient for a certain set of companies.

So from a portfolio strategy perspective, this is the right time to allocate cash to sectors you think can do well. I would say the sectors which have been beaten down quite terribly and which have good prospects of doing well in terms of profitability are the ones one should look at.

In lieu of the urban consumption trends that we have seen and the way the stock prices have already moved even after the recent correction the valuations continue to be expensive in all these pockets, just wanted understand whether you think that be it the hospitality, at large consumption space, niche consumption like textile, retail etc are they going to continue to hold up?



I think the consumption space can continue to hold on. We do not normally associate any volatility with consumption kind of names although we have seen that happening in the past year or so. So from a really long-term perspective, consumption space is less volatile and from an investment perspective, it is always attractive.

Valuations for most consumption names have always been expensive, a Lever would trade 40 multiples even 10 years ago, even 15 years ago and it trades in a similar range even now. I would not be surprised if it will continue to trade in that range.

Valuations have now become very specific to the consumption names, FMCG names and within that, what you talked of in terms of textile names potentially can do better because when you have the weakness happening in dollar, most of the textile companies have an export leg associated with them. So, I would reckon that they would stand to gain from an exports perspective.