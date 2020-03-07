Joint Statement from Governor Murphy, Acting Governor Oliver, and Commissioner Persichilli on Third Presumptive Positive Case of Novel Coronavirus in New Jersey

Trenton, NJ (STL.News) Friday, New Jersey identified a third presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in New Jersey. The individual, a male in his 60s, is hospitalized in Camden County. The individual is in stable condition and has been hospitalized since March 3.

The presumptive positive result came from a sample tested by the New Jersey Department of Health at the New Jersey Public Health Environmental Laboratories and is now being submitted to the CDC for confirmatory testing. State and local public health authorities are proceeding with the public health investigation and response activities as if this was a confirmed case and following all infectious disease protocols.

Eleven Persons Under Investigation in New Jersey are currently pending testing in the state Public Health Environmental Labs.