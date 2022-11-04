These 9 consumer discretionary stocks hit their new 52-week high

Benchmark index Sensex closed higher after two days of fall, and gained about 114 points to 60,950 on Friday. During this rally, nine stocks from the BSE consumer discretionary index managed to touch their new 52-week highs.

The 52-week high is the highest price at which a stock has traded during the last year. Some traders and investors use this technical indicator as an important factor to analyse a stock’s current value and to predict its future price movement.

| New 52-week high: Rs 3,246.2 | CMP: Rs 3,202.4



In the last one month, the stock has gained about 17%.

| New 52-week high: Rs 859.5 | CMP: Rs 852



In the last one month, the stock has gained about 36%.

| New 52-week high: Rs 6,572.8 | CMP: Rs 6,527.7



In the last one month, the stock has gained about 13%.

| New 52-week high: Rs 95 | CMP: Rs 93.3



In the last one month, the stock has gained about 6%.

| New 52-week high: Rs 85 | CMP: Rs 82.6



In the last one month, the stock has gained about 4%.

The | New 52-week high: Rs 1,568 | CMP: Rs 1,535.5



In the last one month, the stock has gained about 11%.

| New 52-week high: Rs 1,328.8 | CMP: Rs 1,295.8



In the last one month, the stock has gained about 22%.

(India) | New 52-week high: Rs 1,912.8 | CMP: Rs 1,820.3



In the last one month, the stock has gained about 4%.

| New 52-week high: Rs 984 | CMP: Rs 969.4



In the last one month, the stock has gained about 6%.

