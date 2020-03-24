Thermo Fisher Scientific Prices Offering of USD-Denominated Senior Notes

WALTHAM, MA (STL.News) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) (“Thermo Fisher”) announced today that it has priced an offering of $2.2 billion aggregate principal amount (the “Offering”) of the following notes:

$1.1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 4.133% senior notes due 2025, at the issue price of 100% of their principal amount, and

$1.1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 4.497% senior notes due 2030, at the issue price of 100% of their principal amount.

The Offering is expected to close on or about March 25, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. The notes will pay interest on a semi-annual basis.

Thermo Fisher intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to pay a portion of the consideration for Thermo Fisher’s previously announced acquisition of QIAGEN N.V., a public limited liability company (naamloze vennootschap) organized under the laws of The Netherlands (“QIAGEN”), including the repayment of indebtedness of QIAGEN to be assumed by Thermo Fisher, and for general corporate purposes, which may include the acquisition of companies or businesses, repayment and refinancing of debt, working capital and capital expenditures or the repurchase of our outstanding equity securities. As previously announced, Thermo Fisher expects to complete the QIAGEN transaction during the first half of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, the adoption of certain resolutions relating to the transaction at an Extraordinary General Meeting of QIAGEN’s shareholders, and completion of the tender offer to purchase all issued ordinary shares of QIAGEN.

