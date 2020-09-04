Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of the US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States Responds to the Maduro Regime’s Attempts to Corrupt Democratic Elections in Venezuela

Today, the United States is sanctioning, under Executive Order 13692, David Eugenio de Lima Salas, Reinaldo Enrique Muñoz Pedroza, Indira Maira Alfonzo Izaguirre, and Jose Luis Gutierrez Parra in light of their involvement in Maduro’s efforts to manipulate the Venezuelan National Assembly and restructure the National Electoral Council, moves that rob the Venezuelan people of free and fair elections and destroy their democratic institutions.

The work of these individuals to help Maduro subvert the Venezuelan people’s access to democratic institutions and appoint a new puppet National Electoral Council has undermined the integrity of the National Assembly, the only remaining legitimately democratic institution in Venezuela. These actions demonstrate the desperate lengths to which Maduro and his cronies are willing to go, and have gone, on their charted course towards full dictatorship.

With this latest Treasury Department action, the United States reaffirms its commitment to promoting accountability for all those who seek to rob Venezuela of its democratic future. We stand with interim President Guaido in his effort to restore a democratic Venezuela.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE