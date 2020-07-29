The United States Designates Two ISIS Facilitators

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

Today, the United States continued its efforts to disrupt the financial and logistical support networks that sustain ISIS operations in the Middle East and around the world by designating two ISIS facilitators. As co-lead of the Counter ISIS Finance Group, a working group of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, the United States has worked closely with our partners to restrict ISIS’s ability to generate and transfer funds and other material to conduct its operations.

Faruq Hamud operated the Tawasul hawala in Syria that served ISIS members and transferred payments for ISIS from outside Syria. The United States designated Hamud pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended, for assisting in, sponsoring, or providing financial, material, or technological support for, or financial or other services to or in support of, ISIS. Adnan Muhammad Amin al-Rawi has served as an ISIS facilitator in Turkey. The United States designated al-Rawi pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for acting for or on behalf of ISIS. Multiple members of the al-Rawi family have been designated under E.O. 13224 since 2016 related to facilitating ISIS financial operations.

We have made considerable progress degrading ISIS’s support networks in the Middle East, but there is still much work to do. We look forward to discussing these and other actions with our partners in the Counter ISIS Finance Group as we continue the work of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

