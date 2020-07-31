The Pennsylvania State Police Seeks CALEA Re-Accreditation

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced today that the department will host a virtual public hearing as part of its quadrennial accreditation review by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

The public is invited to dial in to the hearing on Tuesday, August 4 at 5:00 p.m. by calling 267-332-8737 and entering PIN 732634442 followed by the pound (#) key. Citizens who wish to speak directly with a CALEA assessor may call 717-783-5536 on Tuesday, August 4 between the hours of 3:00-4:30 p.m.

PSP was first accredited by CALEA on July 31, 1993, becoming the largest internationally accredited law enforcement agency in the world at the time. The department has maintained its standing for 27 years. Accreditation facilitates the creation, verification and maintenance of high-quality policies and procedures through voluntary compliance with a body of performance standards. CALEA-accredited agencies continually self-evaluate policies and procedures to maintain compliance with over 450 applicable standards. On-site inspections occur every three years.

In addition to CALEA accreditation, PSP also participates in the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission (PLEAC). The program, developed by the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police began in 2002.

