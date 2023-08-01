The Hill Food Co. Has Been Added to Restaurant Directory

The Hill Food Co. has been added to the Restaurant Directory on St. Louis Restaurant Review.

They offer multiple restaurants online ordering and pickup in one location.

The official launch of the food hall is today, Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

They offer kitchen space for up to twenty-two commercial kitchens for caterers or restaurants to lease to promote online orders for pickup or delivery located conveniently from multiple neighborhoods in the city of St. Louis.

Thai Kitchen is the first restaurant to open and receive its first online order. Thai Kitchen has been serving the St. Louis region since 1999.

Location for kiosk ordering and pickup:

2360 Hampton Avenue

St. Louis, Missouri 63139