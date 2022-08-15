The Florida Lottery’s New Promotion

The Florida Lottery’s New Limited-time Promotion Gives Players Even More Reasons To Play Pick Daily Games

TALLAHASSEE (STL.News) The Florida Lottery (Lottery) introduces a new limited-time promotion giving players additional reasons to play PICK Daily Games! Now through September 25, players can take advantage of 2 for $1 Tuesdays and 50% Off FIREBALL Fridays.

Every Tuesday during the promotion period, players will receive a free PICK 5, $1 Straight Play Quick Pick ticket with the purchase of any $1 or more Straight play PICK ticket. Additionally, every Friday during the promotion period, all PICK plus FIREBALL tickets are 50% off!

All PICK Daily Games cost $0.50 or $1 to play. Adding FIREBALL doubles the price of the base play ticket and applies to all panels. PICK 2, PICK 3, PICK 4, and PICK 5 drawings are held twice daily, seven days per week, at 1:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., ET.

