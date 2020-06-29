The Florida Lottery: Joseph Schulman Claims Top Prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Joseph Schulman, 54, of Boca Raton, claimed a $1 million top prize from the 50X Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $805,000.00.

Schulman purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 3740 West Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 game, 50X, launched in January 2020, and features 12 top prizes of $1,000,000. The game also gives players the opportunity to multiply the prize shown by up to 50 times. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.19.

