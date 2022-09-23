The Flight of XRP and the Crypto Market Uptick – FX Empire

Other top altcoins are rising between 4.5% (BNB) and 7.1% (DogeCoin).

Despite this upward move, the technical picture does not yet point to a break in the downtrend, and widespread monetary policy tightening leads us to expect further pressure on markets.

On the other hand, we see precious metal prices rising with a 5% increase in crypto market capitalisation over the past 24 hours. This could be the start of a new trend, where investors are looking at alternatives as a safe haven for capital due to concerns over the solvency of countries.