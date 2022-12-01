The ECJ’s gift to oligarchs under sanctions

That noise is the clinking of champagne flutes as oligarchs under sanctions celebrate, perhaps in their Mediterranean villas overlooking their superyachts — even as the war in Ukraine rages. Ownership of those villas and yachts is typically registered to shell companies based in offshore jurisdictions that, for a fee, do not ask too many questions. Thanks to a judgment from the European Court of Justice, trying to pin down the real owners of such assets has become harder, much to the relief of oligarchs — and kleptocrats — under sanctions everywhere.The judgment is a blow to EU efforts to slam shut Vladimir Putin’s war chest through sanctions. Tracing gilded assets that belong to individuals under sanctions has been possible in part thanks to national databases detailing companies’ beneficial owners. The registries were created following a decade of scandals — including huge amounts of money siphoned out of the former Soviet Union — that made the EU understand its defences against financial crime were only as strong as its weakest link.The sad reality is that the woeful resourcing of financial-crime investigators means official probes tend only to follow revelations made by journalists or campaigners. The ECJ’s occlusion of that transparency, on the grounds of protecting individuals’ right to privacy, is making jurisdictions across the world take note, including those that prefer to operate in the shadows. Seven EU countries, including Luxembourg and Ireland, have shuttered access to their registries since the judgment.Following a challenge by a Luxembourg company and a real estate developer who feared his publicly available details made him vulnerable to extortion and kidnap, the ECJ had to weigh whether Brussels’ most recent anti-money-laundering directive interferes too much with privacy rights and data protection rules. It found that the directive’s wording was too loose in requiring registries to make information on companies’ true owners publicly available. The judgment is undoubtedly a setback. But it is more nuanced than some campaigners are portraying. Data minimisation is not a bad principle to strive for with public records. The ruling does not automatically ban beneficial-owner registers; it restricts the public’s access to them in all cases. The European Commission ought now to respond urgently to the judgment, along with its work on a sixth anti-money-laundering directive. The ECJ has left open the possibility that those with a “legitimate interest” in the data — journalists and NGOs, for instance — retain access, perhaps on a basis that sometimes limits details. The problem for the commission has been defining legitimate interest. Working with advocates on both sides of the debate — transparency campaigners and those worried about privacy incursions — will be crucial.Companies House, the UK’s registry, ought not to be affected by the judgment; one Brexit dividend the government should trumpet. Yet it is hardly a paradigm to follow. Thousands of companies, many used for dubious purposes, register each year in the UK with nary a check on basic details. Information needs to be both open and verified. Legislation to boost Companies House’s ability and resources to check information is still pending, despite a supposed crackdown on Kremlin cronies. Other EU countries whose registries were not set up under the auspices of the directive, such as Slovakia, argue they should also be unaffected. Such countries can explain that there are also wider principles at stake. Not least that the societal benefit of a limited company, rather than operating in one’s own name, comes with strings attached, and that sunlight is the best disinfectant.