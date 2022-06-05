Thai Kitchen – Wentzville, MO Open Patio with AC

Thai Kitchen in Wentzville, Missouri opens an enclosed patio with newly added air-conditioning.

Wentzville, MO (STL.News) Thai Kitchen – Wentzville recently announced they opened their enclosed patio with newly added air conditioning. This expansion substantially increases their dining capacity as well as offers a bar for those that enjoy a bar rather than dining tables.

Additionally, they are planning on offering a sushi bar in the patio area and a full menu of mixed drinks. They are in the process of revising their existing liquor license now.

They offer dine-in, carryout, online ordering, delivery, catering, an enclosed patio with a bar, and soon a complete list of mixed drinks.

They are located at 2 West Pearce Street in Wentzville, MO. Call +1 636-856-0775.

Thai Kitchen offers locations in Florissant – O’Fallon – St. Charles – Wentzville. CLICK to order from any location.

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>?</span>