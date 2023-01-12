Thai Kitchen to Open Thai Bar – Friday, January 10th

Thai Kitchen to Open Thai Bar celebrating its tenth anniversary in O’Fallon, Missouri, offering complimentary Saki or house wine and an appetizer sampler platter.

O’FALLON, MO (STL.News) Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon is proud to announce the “official” opening of Thai Bar, located at 8630 Mexico Road, next door to Thai Kitchen, located at 8632 Mexico Road.

The expansion celebrates its tenth anniversary. Additionally, they have remodeled the existing space, added a robot for food table delivery, and created Thai Bar. There is a passage between the two locations, and they have the same food menu items. Thai Bar features a bar area with high-top seating and additional dining seating.

To help celebrate this special grand opening, they are giving away one complimentary glass of Saki or house wine and an appetizer sampler platter. Drinks are limited to one per person (21 years or older), and one appetizer sample is limited to one per table.

There are four Thai Kitchen locations across the region, including Florissant, O’Fallon, St. Charles, and Wentzville, MO.

All locations have high online reviews and offer dine-in, carryout, delivery, online ordering, and catering.

Thai Kitchen released this information on its website today, which we have verified.