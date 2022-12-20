Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon Obtains Permits from City to Expand

Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon obtains the necessary permits to begin expanding into additional space that will almost double current occupancy.

O’FALLON, MO (STL.News) Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon has announced that they have obtained the proper permits from the city and fire district to begin expanding into the space next door.

They currently occupy 8632 Mexico Road but will soon open the doors for expansion into 8630 Mexico Road.

Thai Kitchen offers three additional locations in the St. Louis region, including:

Additional space is being negotiated on Hampton Avenue in the new ghost kitchen location.

Additional recent accomplishments of this location are that they remodeled the existing space and added a robot for food table delivery to relieve stress on the staff.

All locations have earned above-normal online customer reviews. They take pride in the quality of their cuisine and service.

