Thai Kitchen May Return to Maryland Heights

The Original Thai Kitchen is negotiating and expects to open “Thai Food by the Original Thai Kitchen” in Maryland Heights in Fall 2023.

Maryland Heights, MO (STL.News) The owner of Thai Kitchen, Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul, opened the existing Thai Kitchen in Maryland Heights, MO, in 1999 but sold it a few years later to an unrelated party.

Since selling the Maryland Heights location, it has been independently owned and not part of the original Thai Kitchen chain founded and owned by Ongartsutthikul.

The website for the original Thai Kitchen published a post that it was negotiating space and that it appeared that they will be opening a new location in Maryland Heights, MO, under the name “Thai Food by the Original Thai Kitchen.”

Ongartsutthikul, or affiliated restaurants, are located at the following locations:

Recent news from Thai Kitchen:

Recently, they announced that they would open a location on Hampton Avenue that offers pickup and delivery only. It is expected to open in late July or early August 2023. It is located in The Hill Food Company, a ghost kitchen concept that has experienced multiple delayed opening dates.

In January 2023, they announced the opening of their remodeled and expanded location in O’Fallon, MO. This year they will celebrate its 10th anniversary in that location. The expansion nearly doubled their occupancy and added a bar space anticipating adding mixed drinks to their menu.

Additionally, they announced that they enhanced their alcohol license to include mixed drinks as anticipated.

Lastly, Ongartsutthikul will launch a Thai food wholesale company in the same shopping center as the Thai Food restaurant in Maryland Heights. Future announcements will be made regarding this development.

Visit LoveThaiSTL.com for more information.