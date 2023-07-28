Facebook Twitter
Entertainment

Thai Kitchen in St. Louis Will Begin Accepting Orders August 1st

The Hill Food Co - Hampton Avenue - St. Louis, MO
The Hill Food Co - Hampton Avenue - St. Louis, MO

Thai Kitchen will launch its fifth location on Hampton Avenue in St. Louis and will begin accepting online orders on August 1, 2023

St. Louis, MO (STL.News) Thai Kitchen will open its new location on Hampton Avenue next Tuesday, August 1, 2023.  They accept online orders only for pickup or delivery.

It is the fifth location for this family Thai restaurant chain in the St. Louis region.  All locations have a Google Rating of 4.5 stars or higher.  This new location has not been open, so it does not have a Google Rating, but the ratings for the other locations are as follows:

Thai Kitchen has five locations across the region:

Thai Kitchen – Hampton location offers:

  • Online Ordering
  • Pickup
  • Delivery
  • Catering – Call +1 314-363-3993 for a quote

However, they do not offer dine-in.  Their kitchen is a shared food hall called The Hill Food Co. on Hampton Avenue.

Thai Kitchen released this information on its website on July 27, 2023.

Address and website:

2360 Hampton Avenue
St. Louis, Missouri 63139
Company Website: LoveThaiSTL.com
Owner: Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul

Links:

