Thai Kitchen in St. Louis Will Begin Accepting Orders August 1st

Thai Kitchen will launch its fifth location on Hampton Avenue in St. Louis and will begin accepting online orders on August 1, 2023

St. Louis, MO (STL.News) Thai Kitchen will open its new location on Hampton Avenue next Tuesday, August 1, 2023. They accept online orders only for pickup or delivery.

It is the fifth location for this family Thai restaurant chain in the St. Louis region. All locations have a Google Rating of 4.5 stars or higher. This new location has not been open, so it does not have a Google Rating, but the ratings for the other locations are as follows:

Thai Kitchen has five locations across the region:

Florissant, Missouri – Google Rating – 4.8 Stars with 460 online reviews

with 460 online reviews Maryland Heights, Missouri – Opening Fall 2023

– Opening Fall 2023 O’Fallon, Missouri – Google Rating – 4.6 Stars with 561 online reviews

with 561 online reviews St. Charles, Missouri – Google Rating – 4.5 Stars with 252 online reviews

with 252 online reviews St. Louis, Missouri (this location) – Not Yet Rated

Wentzville, Missouri – Google Rating – 4.7 Stars with 317 online reviews

Thai Kitchen – Hampton location offers:

Online Ordering

Pickup

Delivery

Catering – Call +1 314-363-3993 for a quote

However, they do not offer dine-in. Their kitchen is a shared food hall called The Hill Food Co. on Hampton Avenue.

Thai Kitchen released this information on its website on July 27, 2023.

Address and website:

2360 Hampton Avenue

St. Louis, Missouri 63139

Company Website: LoveThaiSTL.com

Owner: Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul

