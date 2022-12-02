Thai Kitchen in O’Fallon Uses Robots for Food Delivery

Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon launched a robot to deliver food to tables to help reduce stress on servers.

O’FALLON, MO (STL.News) Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon is one of the first, if not the first, to launch a robot to help maintain quality service to dine-in customers. While their staffing issues are not as disastrous as some establishments due to their large family, many restaurants are closing more days each week, and some have even closed due to the shortage of people willing to work.

This is a common problem worldwide, and there is no end in sight for this to end. The owner of Thai Kitchen, Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul, subscribed to the unit thinking it would be suitable for promotional tasks but quickly witnessed the young servers accepting it and learning to use it to reduce their workload.

The robot was subscribed to with the help of St. Charles Restaurant Equipment, Inc. and Bear Robotics, located in California.

Ongartsutthikul is considering it for another location but has to consider the restaurant layout to ensure it is a prudent strategy. However, she is happy with the help it has provided her staff and is overwhelmed by the enthusiasm expressed by her customers. She believes it will attract more customers, justifying the need for the robot even more.

Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon is located at 8632 Mexico Rd.

Its Google Rating is 4.5 Stars, with more than 500 online customer reviews.

Additionally, they recently announced plans to expand their existing space. According to Ongartsutthikul, construction has already begun and should be done within a few weeks.

They recently published a press release making the announcement.