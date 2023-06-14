Thai Kitchen – Father’s Eat for Free on Father’s Day 2023

Thai Kitchen has announced its Father’s Day Special for 2023 – Fathers Eat for FREE.

This offer is good at four locations:

Florissant, MO – Google Rating as of June 14, 2023, is 4.8 Stars, with 448 reviews.

– Google Rating as of June 14, 2023, is 4.8 Stars, with 448 reviews. O’Fallon, MO – Google Rating as of June 14, 2023, is 4.6 Stars, with 545 reviews.

– Google Rating as of June 14, 2023, is 4.6 Stars, with 545 reviews. St. Charles, MO – Google Rating as of June 14, 2023, is 4.5 Stars, with 247 reviews.

– Google Rating as of June 14, 2023, is 4.5 Stars, with 247 reviews. Wentzville, MO – Google Rating as of June 14, 2023, is 4.7 Stars, with 304 reviews.

One father can eat for free, but one per table. Reservations are not required. It is first come, first serve!

There is a Thai Kitchen in Maryland Heights that is independently owned and will not honor this promotion.

It is an award-winning Thai restaurant that has served authentic Thai cuisine to the St. Louis region since 1997. All locations are given above-average online reviews by Google and other online review sites.

Rules do apply and can be found HERE. The cutest rule that is published on their website is rule #6 – Love and respect your father!

Additionally, Thai Kitchen expanded its O’Fallon location, which doubled the seating capacity in January 2023.

They recently announced opening a facility in St. Louis, on Hampton Avenue, that will provide carryout and delivery online.