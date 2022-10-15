Thai Kitchen Announces Affiliate Relationship with booking.com to expand their business

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Thai Kitchen is a family-owned restaurant chain with multiple locations in the St. Louis region.

Thai Kitchen has announced on its website an affiliate marketing relationship with booking.com.

The owner is Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul, who is an immigrant from Thailand. She loves to travel to Thailand to visit family and buy merchandise for her restaurants and has been approached by multiple customers requesting her to provide them with a guided tour to Thailand.

Therefore, Thai Kitchen announced the affiliate marketing relationship with booking.com to help customers make travel arrangements quickly. Additionally, she plans to create small group tours to Thailand sometime within 12 months.

More information will be released soon.

CLICK to book your next trip.