Thaddeus Dimarggio Sentenced For Possession of a Firearm

Opelika Man, Thaddeus Dimarggio Holstick Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison Following Federal Gun Conviction

On Thursday, July 7, 2022, Thaddeus Dimarggio Holstick, a 43-year-old from Opelika, Alabama, was sentenced to 120 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart.

According to Holstick’s plea agreement and other court records, in June of 2020, an officer with the Opelika Police Department (OPD) saw Holstick inside a convenience store having an argument with another man.

Holstick and the other man eventually went outside and starting fighting. The OPD officer ordered the men to stop and, while attempting to separate them, saw a handgun tucked into Holstick’s waistband. Holstick has multiple felony convictions and is prohibited by federal law from possessing a firearm.

Following his prison sentence, Holstick will be on supervised release for three years. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the OPD and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant United States Attorney Brandon W. Bates prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today