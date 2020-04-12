Texas Governor’s Mansion Lit Blue In Honor Of Frontline Health Care Workers In Texas

Austin, TX (STL.News) Texas Governor Greg Abbott tonight has lit the Texas Governor’s Mansion blue in honor of front-line health care workers in Texas. In a statement, the Governor thanked these hardworking men and women for their commitment to serving their fellow Texans as the state responds to COVID-19.

“The State of Texas is forever grateful for the committed health care workers serving on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response,” said Governor Abbott. “Their sacrifice and hard work cannot be overstated, and they play a crucial role in ensuring their fellow Texans have the care and support they need during this challenging time. I ask that all Texans join me and Cecilia in praying for these heroic Texans.”