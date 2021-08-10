Texas Governor: MD7 Headquarters Relocation To Allen

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott announced that MD7, LLC, a mobile infrastructure consultancy, will relocate its corporate headquarters to Allen, Texas. The project will create 218 new jobs and more than $6.8 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $773,000 has been extended to MD7, which includes a $10,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus.

“I am proud to welcome MD7’s headquarters to North Texas and excited for the job opportunities created through this project for veterans and other hardworking Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “The relocation of their headquarters will have a positive impact not only on the City of Allen, but the entire state of Texas. MD7 will join an already thriving tech and telecommunications industry in the Lone Star State, and I look forward to the opportunity and prosperity that is to come through their relocation to Texas.”

“I am excited to welcome MD7 to Allen to join a number of corporate headquarters that call North Texas their home, many of them within Senate District 8 and Collin County,” said Senator Angela Paxton. “The Texas economy continues to be a magnet for companies and employees seeking new expansion opportunities.”

“The decision of MD7 to plant roots in Allen is wonderful news — not only for MD7 and its talented employees, but also for all Allen citizens and for the entire state of Texas,” said Representative Jeff Leach. “I can think of no better place in America to make a living and raise a family than here in our backyard — and MD7’s decision to invest here is evidence of that. I am proud of the active, collaborative partnership between our community and our state leaders to make this happen and look forward to our continued strategic and dynamic growth in the days to come.”

“We are excited to join the community of future-focused technology services companies in Texas as we open this important new location and continue to expand globally,” said Michael Gianni, CEO of MD7. “We believe the friendly business climate and exceptional work environment for our team members will be a competitive advantage as we continue to grow to serve our customers. We are grateful for the tremendous support and incredibly welcoming approach we have received from the State and the Allen community.”

“The City of Allen is thrilled to welcome MD7 as it brings hundreds of well-paying jobs to our flourishing Watters Creek District,” said Allen Mayor Ken Fulk. “With a strong State and local incentive package, MD7 will join a growing list of corporate citizens that bolster Allen’s diverse tax base and align with our City’s strategic plan.”

“MD7 evaluated numerous cities around the country,” said Dan Bowman, Executive Director of Allen Economic Development Corporation. “Workforce, top-tier schools, and the amenity-rich One Bethany at Watters Creek made Allen a natural fit for this innovative company.”