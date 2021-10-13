Texas Governor At Greater Beaumont Chamber Of Commerce Meeting

Governor Abbott Touts Texas Economy, Business Climate At Greater Beaumont Chamber Of Commerce Annual Meeting

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott delivered remarks at the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting. During remarks, Governor Abbott touted Texas’ strong economy and premier business climate and thanked the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce for their tremendous work as job-creators and growing their local economy. The Governor also congratulated the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce for their distinction as a top 2% chamber in the country by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and commended the Port of Beaumont for its significant contributions to the State of Texas by making the state the leader in exports nationally for 19 years.

The Governor was joined at the meeting by Texas Parks and Wildlife Commissioner Richard Scott, Congressman Randy Weber, State Senator Brandon Creighton, State Representative Joe Deshotel, Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick, Beaumont Mayor Robin Moutin, and other local leaders.

“More and more great companies are moving to Texas every day because of our welcoming business climate and our young, growing, skilled, and diverse workforce, but that would not be possible without the help of great organizations like the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce,” said Governor Abbott. “The Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce works tirelessly alongside business leaders to create better economic opportunities for the people of Southeast Texas every day, and I want to thank them for their hard work and dedication to keep Texas the best place to live, work, raise a family, and do business.”