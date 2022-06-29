Texas Governor Appoints Lori High & Rick Figueroa

Governor Abbott Appoints High, Figueroa To Texas Commission Of Licensing And Regulation

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Lori High and reappointed Rick Figueroa to the Texas Commission of Licensing and Regulation for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Commission oversees the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Lori High of Spicewood is a retired Nurse Practitioner. She is a former member of the North Texas Nurse Practitioners Association, American Association of Diabetes, and the American Association of Diabetes Educator. She is also a former member and treasurer of the Galveston Coalition of Nurse Practitioners. Additionally, she is a volunteer for the All Saints Austin Presbyterian Church Children’s Ministry, former Secretary of the Canyon Oaks Garden Club, former member of Exodus Ministries Women’s Council, and former volunteer for Park Cities Presbyterian Church Sunday School. High received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Lamar University, a Master of Science in Nursing Gerontology, and a Doctor of Nursing Practice from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She also completed the Post-Master’s Family Nurse Practitioner Program at the University of Texas Medical Branch.

Rick Figueroa of Brenham is Managing Partner of Patron Partners wealth management firm and a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC). He has served as Chair of the Texas Commission of Licensing and Regulation since September 2019. Previously, he served as a First Vice President of UBS Financial Services. He is a member of the Memorial Hermann Health System Board of Directors and the National Rifle Association Board of Directors. Additionally, he is past President of the Downtown Houston Kiwanis Club, past council member of the International Leadership Institute, and past board member of the American Leadership Forum Houston/Gulf Coast Chapter. He is a past member of the Texas Judicial Council, the Escape Family Resource Center Executive Committee, the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants, and the Houston CPA Society. Figueroa received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Master of Agriculture in Land Economics and Real Estate from Texas A&M University.