Texas Governor Abbott Reappoints Craycraft And Kennedy To Texas Ethics Commission

(STL.News) – Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Chad Craycraft and Katie Kennedy to the Texas Ethics Commission for terms set to expire on November 19, 2023.

Chad Craycraft of Dallas is senior vice president and general counsel for Graduation Alliance. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Dallas Bar Association and a volunteer with the Boys & Girls Club of Dallas. Craycraft received a Bachelor of Arts in Government from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Texas School of Law.

Katie Kennedy of Houston is a former state district judge in Harris County and is now a mediator and arbitrator in private practice. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, State Bar of Georgia, and the Houston Bar Association, a board member of the Houston Lawyer Referral Service, and a life member of the Texas Bar Foundation. Kennedy received a Bachelor of Arts from Rhodes College and a Juris Doctor degree from Vanderbilt University School of Law.

