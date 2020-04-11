Texas Governor Abbott Provides Update On COVID-19 In Texas, Announces Frontline Child Care Website For Essential Workers

Austin, TX (STL.News) Texas Governor Greg Abbott today held a press conference where he provided an update on the state’s response to COVID-19. The Governor discussed numbers related to COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and fatalities in Texas counties highly impacted by the virus. Governor Abbott also detailed the progress that Texas has made in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and announced that more than 1,300 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Texas. Additionally, the Governor provided an update on personal protective equipment (PPE) in Texas, including how private businesses across the state have stepped up to help produce PPE for medical personnel, and announced that the Texas Governor’s Mansion will be lit blue tomorrow night in honor of frontline health care workers.

In addition, the Governor announced a new online Frontline Child Care Website to help essential workers in Texas locate child care and support child care centers who are caring for these children during the outbreak. The new online website, which integrates a mapping portal, was built by the Texas Frontline Child Care Task Force led by Elaine Mendoza of the Supply Chain Strike Force, the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC), the Texas Education Agency (TEA), and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB).

The Frontline Child Care Portal allows essential workers to search for child care facilities near them, as well as facility operating hours and the number of seats available. It also includes links to HHSC’s inspection and compliance records for each operation. The website also helps parents find other basic information about child care including health and safety information and step-by-step instructions for applying for child care financial assistance. Additionally, the website gives front-line employers guidance to assist their employees in need and provides child care centers and school districts resources to support their child care programs.

“We have a duty to support Texas health care workers and other essential employees as they work on the front lines of the COVID-19 response,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “For essential workers with young children who don’t have other options, that means providing safe, regulated, and accessible child care. The Frontline Child Care Website will strengthen our child care capacity across the state, allowing our essential workers to continue their work to keep us safe and provide the critical services that Texans depend on. There is nothing more powerful than Texans helping Texans, and I want to thank child care workers across the state for stepping up to support our essential workers during these challenging times.”

