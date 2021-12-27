Texas Governor Abbott Pardons Joseph Edward Braithwaite

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott Pardons Joseph Edward Braithwaite

TO ALL TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS SHALL COME:

WHEREAS, Joseph Edward Braithwaite, D.O.B. August 18, 1962, was sentenced in the United States District Court, Southern District of New York on October 7, 1999, to a $150 assessment for the offense of Evasion of Income Taxes, Cause No. 1:96CR00535-001; and

WHEREAS, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has recommended Restoration of Civil Rights of a Federal Offense;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, GREG ABBOTT, Governor of the State of Texas, by virtue of the authority vested in me under the Constitution and laws of this State, and acting upon the recommendation of the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, do hereby grant unto the said:

JOSEPH EDWARD BRAITHWAITE

A RESTORATION OF CIVIL RIGHTS OF A FEDERAL OFFENSE THAT MAY HAVE HERETOFORE BEEN LOST AS A RESULT OF HIS CONVICTION OF THE OFFENSE ABOVE SET OUT IN A COURT IN CAUSE NO. 1:96CR00535-001, IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK.

I HEREBY DIRECT that a copy of this proclamation be filed in the office of the Secretary of State.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto signed my name and have officially caused the Seal of State to be affixed hereon, this the 23rd day of December, 2021.

Governor Greg Abbott

