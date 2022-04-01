Politics

Texas Governor Abbott Designates Glenn Reed Patton

April 1, 2022
Maryam Shah

Governor Abbott Designates Patton To Drought Preparedness Council

AustinTX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has designated Glenn Reed Patton to the Drought Preparedness Council for a term at the pleasure of the governor.  The Council develops, implements, and periodically updates a comprehensive state drought preparedness plan for mitigating the effects of droughts.

Glenn Reed Patton of Lubbock is a residency counselor for Carillon Senior Living.  He is an active member of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and owner of Rocking P Beefmasters.  He is also a member of AMBUCS American Business Club.  He was raised in Hale Center and moved to pursue his education in Lubbock.  Patton received a Bachelor of Science in Business Communication from Lubbock Christian University.