Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Castro To Texas Appraiser Licensing & Certification Board

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Rolando Castro to the Texas Appraiser Licensing and Certification Board for a term set to expire on January 31, 2023. The board performs duties relating to the education, ethics, and certification or licensing of real estate appraisers or appraiser trainees.

Rolando Castro of Cypress is Associate Director at Cushman & Wakefield. He is an MAI Designated Member of the Appraisal Institute. Additionally, he serves as vice president for Soaring Kidz. Castro received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Texas A&M University.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE