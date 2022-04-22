Texas – Arrival Of Tenth Bus Of Unlawful Migrants

Governor Abbott Announces Arrival Of Tenth Bus Of Unlawful Migrants At U.S. Capitol

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott announced the arrival of the tenth bus transporting a group of unlawful migrants to Washington, D.C. from Texas. The Governor announced this busing strategy earlier this month as part of the state’s aggressive actions to secure the border in the wake of President Biden’s decision to end Title 42 expulsions.

Under the Governor’s direction, the Texas Division of Emergency Management has chartered buses to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. The migrants have been from the countries of Angola, Brazil, Colombia, Congo, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

“Thanks to the State of Texas, President Biden will be able to immediately meet the needs of migrants he is allowing to cross our border by busing them to his backyard,” said Governor Abbott. “The Biden Administration’s failed efforts to secure the border are appalling. By busing migrants to Washington, D.C., Texas is sending a clear message: we should not have to bear the burden of the federal government’s inaction to secure the border, and the Lone Star State will do whatever it takes to keep Texans safe.”

Governor Abbott has taken significant action to secure the border in the wake of the federal government’s inaction. Those actions include: