New Orleans Man, Terrence Rollins Sentenced in Firearms and Narcotics Case

NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on December 22, 2021, TERRENCE ROLLINS, age 41, a resident of New Orleans, was sentenced in the United States District Court after pleading guilty to a two count Superseding Indictment charging him with possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin, cocaine, and cocaine base and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, members of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the New Orleans Police Department executed a search warrant at ROLLINS’s Washington Avenue residence after receiving information from concerned citizens that ROLLINS sold illegal narcotics at the residence. During the search, law enforcement located prescribed medication, heroin, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. Additionally, seven firearms including hand-guns and high-powered rifles and various types of ammunitions were confiscated.

United States District Court Judge Greg G. Guidry sentenced ROLLINS to 12 months imprisonment for Count One. The judge sentenced ROLLINS to 60 months imprisonment for Count Two. The 60 month term of imprisonment will run consecutive to the sentence imposed in Count One. Following his term of imprisonment, ROLLINS will be placed on supervised release for a period of 3 years. ROLLINS must pay a mandatory special assessment fee of $200.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the New Orleans Police Department in investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorney Brittany L. Reed is in charge of the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today