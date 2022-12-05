Tech View: Nifty charts indicate declines being bought. Time to avoid short trades?

NEW DELHI: After ending 5 points higher in a range-bound day, headline equity index Nifty on Monday formed a hammer-like mildly bullish pattern on the daily chart. The pattern indicates that declines are being bought.

Analysts said such a candle pattern after a reasonable decline calls for caution for short positions and more often results in upside bounces from the lows.

The index has to hold above 18,600 zone for an up move towards 18,881-19,000 zone, whereas supports are placed at 18,550 and 18,442 zones, said Chandan of .

Option data suggested a broader trading range in between 18,400 and 19,200 zones while an immediate trading range in between 18,500 and 19,000 zones.

What should traders do? Here’s what analysts said:

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, Securities



The minor downward correction in Nifty is about complete and the market is set to show upside bounce from the lows in the short term. We expect 18,550-18,600 levels to be a support for the market to show upside bounce from the lows.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at



Nifty remained sideward during the session as the benchmark index hovered within 140 points range. On the daily chart, a small-bodied candle with a long lower shadow is formed. The lackluster sentiment is likely to continue over the short term. On the lower end, 17,550-18,500 is going to act as a very crucial support, while resistance is at 18,800.

Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Broking



We’re seeing consolidation on the expected lines, which is healthy after the recent surge. We expect the resumption of the trend soon. Meanwhile, focus on sectors that are attracting buying interest on every dip and select the stocks accordingly.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities



The short-term texture of the market is still non-directional. We are of the view that 18,600 could act as a sacrosanct support zone for the market. If the index trades above the same it could retest 18,800-18,850 in the near future. On the flip side, below 18,600, the index could slip till 18,500-18,450.

