Tax-loss selling, window dressing will likely ruin Santa Claus rally – DCLA's Sarat Sethi

Khosrork/iStock via Getty Images Money manager Sarat Sethi said Friday that investors shouldn’t expect Santa Claus rally this year, as a weak 2022 will likely close with rounds of tax selling and window dressing. “I don’t think you’re going to get the Santa Claus rally,” the Douglas C Lane & Associates managing partner and portfolio manager told CNBC. “Too many things are going on, you have tax-loss selling. Remember investors don’t want to realize gains in their portfolio, they are selling their losers.” Sethi added that widow dressing represents another headwind going into the end of the year, as many portfolio managers don’t want to be left with the stocks that were down for the year. However, the money manager also suggested this end-of-year activity will clear the decks to begin 2023 with a fresh start. “I think next year will be a new year and we’ll kind of rebase and go from there,” he said. Citing rising rates and uncertain market environment, the DCLA managing partner suggested that investors should look into companies with solid balance sheets and earnings growth with less volatility. Looking at the consumer staple sector, Sethi spotlighted potential opportunities in Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) and GSK spinoff Haleon (HLN). In healthcare sector, he favors Bristol Myers (BMY) and J&J (JNJ). Asked about the Fed continuing to raise rates in future, Sethi concluded that the central bank’s ongoing hawkish policy makes commodity stocks attractive. In Friday’s intraday action. the broader market index S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) was 0.25% higher to $3,831.71. Looking at some of the areas that Sethi highlighted, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) +0.33% and iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH) -0.30%. For more on a potential Santa Claus rally, see why Seeking Alpha contributor JR Research is also skeptical of a late-year surge, saying “Just don’t expect Santa to be on time this year“. Also read: Strategists expect little from the S&P in 2023, but SA readers still love stocks