ipo: Tata Motors board gives in-principle approval for Tata Tech IPO – The Economic Times Video | ET NowET Now | 12 Dec 2022, 11:12 PM ISTTata Motors Ltd has received in-principle approval from its internal committee to consider divestment of partial stake in subsidiary Tata Technologies Ltd through an initial public offering of shares. The company will make announcements on developments relating to the IPO when a plan is in place, the automaker said in a release on MondayTo see your saved stories, click on link hightlighted in bold