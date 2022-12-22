Tata Elxsi shares down 2.3% as Nifty drops

NEW DELHI: Shares of . traded 2.3 per cent down in Thursday’s trade at 02:00PM (IST). Around 33,895 shares changed hands on the counter.

The stock opened at Rs 6210.3 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 6265.55 and Rs 6025.5, respectively, in the session so far. The stock of Tata Elxsi Ltd. quoted a 52-week high of Rs 10760.4 and a 52-week low of Rs 5420.2.

Total market cap of the Tata Elxsi Ltd. stood at Rs 37714.61 crore at the time of writing this report.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 781.84 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 6.2 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 736.21 crore and up 30.79 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 597.76 crore.

The net profit for latest quarter stood at Rs 174.28 crore, up 39.05 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Shareholding pattern



As of 30-Sep-2022, DIIs held 2.35 per cent stake in the company, while foreign institutional investors held 15.17 per cent and the promoters 43.92 per cent.



Valuation ratio



According to BSE data, the stock traded at a P/E multiple of 56.29 and a price-to-book ratio of 34.39. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

Tata Elxsi Ltd. belongs to the IT Consulting & Software – Mid Cap industry.