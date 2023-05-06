Tango Argentina Food added to Restaurant Directory

St. Louis Restaurant Review announced Tango Argentina Food had been added to its restaurant directory.

ST. CHARLES, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review reported that they had added Tango Argentina Food to its restaurant directory. CLICK to read the article.

Tango has been offering Empanadas to the St. Louis region since 2000. The owners, Buenos Aires, Argentina, natives, are a husband and wife team, Hector and Stella Aberastury.

Restaurants added to the restaurant directory as based on their online reviews and are not sponsored or paid. It is solely at the discretion of the editor.

Tango Argentina Food online reviews as of May 4, 2023, are as follows:

Google – 4.9 Stars with more than 330 online reviews

– 4.9 Stars with more than 330 online reviews Facebook – 4.9 Stars with 98 votes

– 4.9 Stars with 98 votes Yelp – 4.5 Stars with 73 reviews

– 4.5 Stars with 73 reviews TripAdvisor – 4.5 Stars with 9 reviews

– 4.5 Stars with 9 reviews Average Rating – 4.7 across four platforms

Address, phone, and email:

2418 B West Clay Street

St. Charles, Missouri 63301

Phone: +1 636-757-3076

Email: TangoArgentinaFood@HotMail.com

STL.Directory Listing