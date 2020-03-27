Tampa Woman Kimberly Fleer Charged For Distributing Heroin And Fentanyl, Resulting In Death

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez announces the unsealing of a criminal complaint and arrest charging Kimberly Fleer (26, Tampa) with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing heroin and fentanyl. If convicted, Fleer faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

According to the criminal complaint, on November 2, 2019, Fleer sold a victim a controlled substance that contained fentanyl. The victim injected the substance, and died. The victim’s daughter found the victim unresponsive in their residence. The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the victim’s cause of death was fentanyl, heroin and oxycodone intoxication.

Between November 6, and November 8, 2019, after learning of the victim’s death, Fleer continued to distribute heroin, and fentanyl throughout the Middle District of Florida.

A criminal complaint is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

The case is part of the Middle District of Florida’s anti-opioid strategy to combat opioid trafficking and abuse. It was investigated by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Diego F. Novaes.

