T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For August 2020

BALTIMORE, MD (STL.News) T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.34 trillion as of August 31, 2020. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.3 billion in August 2020 and $1.9 billion for the quarter-to-date period ended August 31, 2020. This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended August 31, 2020, to $10.7 billion. These client transfers include $1.0 billion, $1.5 billion and $7.6 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during the August, quarter-to-date, and year-to-date periods.

