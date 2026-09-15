Symphony Sleep Expands Lake St. Louis Headquarters

LAKE ST. LOUIS, MO – September 15, 2026 (STL.News) A privately held St. Louis-area sleep-technology company is expanding its local corporate headquarters while simultaneously adding distribution capacity elsewhere in the country, another step in the rapid growth of a business launched only a few years ago by longtime bedding-industry executives.

Symphony Sleep announced Tuesday that it has relocated and expanded its corporate headquarters to Lake St. Louis, bringing executive and administrative operations closer to the company’s research and product-design teams.

At the same time, Symphony Sleep has opened a new warehouse and distribution facility in Anderson, South Carolina, increasing its inventory capacity and strengthening its ability to distribute products to retailers across the United States.

The expansion provides an unusual Greater St. Louis business story.

Symphony Sleep isn’t a national corporation with a Missouri branch.

It is the residential brand of Innovative Sleep Technologies LLC, a privately held company established in the St. Louis region by bedding-industry veterans John Schulte and Sven Knabe.

But its ownership and supply chain extend internationally.

Innovative Sleep Technologies says Meise Möbel, a German bedding manufacturer, co-owns it, with manufacturing and engineering relationships extending into Europe and Asia.

That makes Symphony Sleep a locally headquartered private business with both St. Louis leadership and international ownership and manufacturing connections.

Tuesday’s expansion suggests the relatively young company is entering another stage of development.

Growth Drives Lake St. Louis Expansion

Symphony Sleep President John Schulte said the company’s growth created both the opportunity and necessity to invest in additional infrastructure.

The expanded Lake St. Louis headquarters brings leadership, administrative functions, operations and product development into closer proximity.

The Anderson distribution operation serves a different purpose.

Located in South Carolina, the facility increases the company’s domestic inventory and distribution capacity while positioning products closer to retailers in the Southeast and other markets.

For a company selling large products such as adjustable bed bases, logistics can be particularly important.

Adjustable bases aren’t small consumer electronics that can inexpensively be shipped through ordinary parcel services.

They are large, heavy products that require warehousing, freight transportation, inventory management and reliable delivery to furniture and mattress retailers.

As Symphony Sleep expands its retail network, distribution infrastructure becomes increasingly important.

Schulte said both investments are intended to make the company a stronger and more responsive supplier to its retail customers.

The company did not disclose the square footage of the expanded Lake St. Louis headquarters or Anderson warehouse in Tuesday’s announcement.

It also did not disclose the dollar amount invested in the two facilities or specify how many new employees will be added.

Those omissions are important.

The expansion clearly demonstrates additional investment in the business, but STL.News cannot independently characterize the development as a major job-creation project without employment or capital-investment figures.

What is clear is that a St. Louis-area company launched about four years ago is now adding both headquarters and national distribution infrastructure.

The Company Was Born From a Major Industry Transition

To understand Symphony Sleep, you have to go back to John Schulte’s previous career.

Schulte entered the bedding industry in 1995 when he joined Glideaway, a longtime St. Louis-area bedding company.

He initially worked in purchasing.

Over the next 27 years, Schulte moved deeper into product development, sourcing, and adjustable-bed technology.

He eventually became a product-design specialist and obtained patents during his Glideaway career.

That experience would ultimately help produce Innovative Sleep Technologies.

By 2022, Glideaway was in the final stages of combining with Rize Home.

Schulte faced a decision.

Instead of simply moving on to another established bedding company, he wanted to preserve a manufacturing relationship he had developed years earlier.

Schulte has said that a factory relationship he established around 2013 became an important foundation for his next business.

He joined with Sven Knabe and international manufacturing partners to establish Innovative Sleep Technologies.

Industry publication BedTimes reported in June 2023 that Schulte and Knabe had combined their decades of experience late in 2022 to launch the new St. Peters-based company.

The goal was to compete in the adjustable-base and bedding categories with differentiated product design, engineering, and manufacturing.

Who Owns Innovative Sleep Technologies?

The ownership structure deserves clarification because Symphony Sleep is both a St. Louis-area company and an internationally connected business.

Innovative Sleep Technologies describes John Schulte and Sven Knabe as its founders.

Schulte serves as president and is identified by the company as a co-owner.

Knabe is managing partner and also a co-owner.

The company’s history additionally identifies Klaus Bellingroth as a co-owner and says Innovative Sleep Technologies is co-owned by Meise Möbel, a European bedding manufacturer.

Meise Möbel was founded in 1992 and develops and manufactures bedding products.

The company says Meise has been involved with adjustable bases and platform beds and has supplied European bedding retailers for decades.

Bellingroth has extensive experience in motion-furniture engineering and is associated with companies and brands including OKIN, Limoss and Tecfor Care.

Knabe brings substantial knowledge of German engineering, international sales, motion furniture and bedding technology.

The combination creates an unusual business structure.

The corporate headquarters and significant management and product-development activities are based in the St. Louis region.

But the company can draw upon decades of European engineering and manufacturing expertise.

Public business information identifies Innovative Sleep Technologies as privately held and headquartered in the St. Louis area.

Innovative Sleep Technologies LLC owns the Symphony Sleep trademark, and its trademark records have historically listed a St. Peters, Missouri, address.

The new Lake St. Louis headquarters further establishes the company’s local corporate presence.

More Than 70 Years of Combined Industry Knowledge

One of the company’s strongest competitive advantages may be the experience of the people behind it.

Schulte has approximately three decades of bedding-industry experience.

Knabe and Bellingroth bring decades of experience involving adjustable beds, motors, engineering, and international manufacturing.

Innovative Sleep Technologies says the ownership team collectively represents approximately 70 years of bedding and engineering experience.

That matters because adjustable beds have become considerably more sophisticated.

The category has evolved beyond a simple motorized frame that raises someone’s head or feet.

Today’s premium systems can include lumbar adjustment, massage functions, lighting, USB charging, anti-snore positions, programmable settings, mobile controls, and technologies intended to improve relaxation and sleep.

Symphony Sleep is attempting to compete on those technological features rather than simply selling an inexpensive commodity bed base.

Symphony Sleep Became the Residential Brand

Innovative Sleep Technologies launched Symphony Sleep as its residential consumer-facing brand.

From the start, the strategy was to develop adjustable-bed systems across multiple price levels while differentiating products through engineering and features.

Schulte has repeatedly discussed what he sees as a disconnect in the marketplace.

Consumers increasingly understand that sleep is important to overall health.

But many consumers don’t necessarily understand how an adjustable base can improve comfort and the sleep environment.

That has pushed Symphony Sleep toward a combination of product development and retailer education.

Instead of relying entirely on consumers walking into furniture stores already asking for an adjustable base, the company has been developing merchandising and sales programs intended to help retailers explain the category.

That strategy has become increasingly visible during 2026.

SonicSleep Shows the Company’s Technology Strategy

One of Symphony Sleep’s more unusual products is the ES700 SonicSleep system.

The product incorporates an audio-sonic massage system into an adjustable sleep base.

Instead of relying only on conventional vibration motors, the system uses sound frequencies and modulation to create a massage-like sensory experience.

It also incorporates audio capabilities, allowing the bed system to combine entertainment, relaxation, and adjustable positioning.

The ES700 includes other premium adjustable-base features and represents the company’s broader strategy of using technology to differentiate itself from lower-cost competitors.

When the system was introduced, Schulte said the product reflected the company’s efforts to use scientific research and clinical information when developing sleep and wellness features.

The company has marketed SonicSleep as a system intended to promote relaxation and improve the overall in-bed experience.

Those are company claims, not independent medical findings, and consumers should distinguish comfort and wellness products from medical treatments.

But technologically, SonicSleep demonstrates what Symphony Sleep is trying to become.

It doesn’t want to compete solely on price.

It wants to compete on engineering.

High Point Market Became a Major Expansion Step

Another important milestone came earlier this year.

Symphony Sleep made its official debut at High Point Market in North Carolina in April.

High Point is one of the world’s most important home-furnishings trade markets and a major meeting place for furniture manufacturers, suppliers, designers, and retailers.

Symphony Sleep established a showroom at Centers of High Point at Hamilton.

That investment gave the company a permanent presence at one of the industry’s primary wholesale marketplaces.

For a young bedding company, a High Point showroom is more than a trade show presence.

It gives national and regional furniture retailers a place to see products, meet company executives, and evaluate merchandising programs.

The company’s High Point presence remains active.

Symphony Sleep is scheduled to return for the fall High Point Market Oct. 17-21, where it plans to showcase adjustable sleep products, accessories and retail merchandising programs.

The newly expanded distribution infrastructure announced Tuesday arrives shortly before that event.

Retail Strategy Is Expanding Too

Physical infrastructure isn’t the only area in which Symphony Sleep has recently invested.

In August, the company entered into a strategic collaboration with longtime furniture retail executive Andrew Covington.

Covington previously served as president of Dufresne Spencer Group, one of the country’s substantial Ashley HomeStore operators.

In his role with Symphony Sleep, he works with the company’s retail network on merchandising, sales training, retail operations, and strategies to increase adjustable-base sales.

That relationship matters because it addresses a different challenge than manufacturing.

A company can design an innovative product and still fail if retailers don’t know how to merchandise or explain it.

Adjustable bases can be particularly complicated because customers may not understand the differences between models simply by looking at them on a showroom floor.

Symphony Sleep’s strategy increasingly appears to combine three elements:

Product technology.

Distribution infrastructure.

Retailer education.

Tuesday’s expansion into Lake St. Louis and South Carolina strengthens the second of those three.

Lake St. Louis Becomes the Corporate Center

The headquarters move also represents an evolution in the company’s local footprint.

Innovative Sleep Technologies was initially identified as a St. Peters-based company.

The Symphony Sleep brand and company trademark records have likewise carried St. Peters addresses.

Now the corporate operation is shifting and expanding in Lake St. Louis.

The company says the primary advantage is organizational.

Bringing executives and administrative employees closer to research and product-design personnel should make it easier for leadership, operations and product-development teams to collaborate.

That is particularly important for a business whose competitive strategy depends heavily on bringing new product features to market.

The company has not disclosed whether the headquarters relocation involves substantial additional hiring.

STL.News will continue monitoring employment and investment associated with the expansion as more information becomes available.

Why South Carolina?

The Anderson, South Carolina, warehouse gives Symphony Sleep a strategic distribution location in the Southeast.

The Carolinas have deep connections to the U.S. furniture industry.

High Point, North Carolina, remains a global center for furniture marketing and wholesale activity.

A Southeast distribution operation also positions Symphony Sleep closer to retailers across the eastern and southern United States.

The company says the facility increases its flexibility to maintain inventory and efficiently move products as its retail business expands.

That could become increasingly important if Symphony Sleep succeeds in adding regional and national furniture chains to its dealer network.

The company hasn’t disclosed the warehouse’s inventory capacity or square footage.

If released, those figures would provide another useful measure of the company’s growth.

International Manufacturing, St. Louis Management

Symphony Sleep also illustrates how modern privately held St. Louis businesses can operate internationally without abandoning their local headquarters.

Product engineering, sourcing and manufacturing in the bedding industry have become global.

Innovative Sleep Technologies’ ownership and supplier relationships connect the company with European and Asian manufacturing expertise.

Its local operation concentrates corporate management, product development, and administrative functions in Greater St. Louis.

The new South Carolina facility adds another layer: domestic distribution.

That creates a business model in which products can draw on international manufacturing and engineering while corporate strategy and product development remain centered in Missouri and U.S. inventory moves through regional distribution facilities.

For St. Louis, companies with that structure are worth watching.

They don’t need factories employing thousands of people locally to participate in international commerce.

Engineering, product development, management, intellectual property, marketing and supply-chain coordination can themselves create valuable corporate functions.

Intellectual Property Is Part of the Strategy

Innovative Sleep Technologies has also been building an intellectual-property portfolio.

Public trademark records show the Missouri company has pursued trademarks involving Symphony Sleep and product concepts including Sonic Sleep, Sleep Sense and SleepSafe.

That activity further indicates the company is trying to develop proprietary brands and technologies rather than operate solely as an importer or distributor of generic bedding products.

For a relatively young private company, building recognizable intellectual property can be critical.

Retailers need products that differentiate their showroom offerings.

Consumers need brand names they can identify.

And manufacturers need features competitors cannot immediately duplicate.

Schulte’s own product-development and patent experience provides relevant background to that strategy.

A Small Company With National Ambitions

Innovative Sleep Technologies remains relatively small compared with the largest bedding manufacturers.

Public company-profile information currently places the privately held organization in the 11-to-50-employee range.

Treat that figure as an approximate public profile rather than an audited employee count.

The company has not disclosed revenue.

It has not disclosed a valuation.

And Tuesday’s announcement doesn’t specify the dollar amount invested in its headquarters and warehouse expansion.

Those limitations are important.

STL.News isn’t characterizing Symphony Sleep as one of St. Louis’ largest private companies.

The story is its trajectory.

A company formed in the St. Louis region only a few years ago has established a consumer brand, developed proprietary sleep technology, entered the High Point Market, recruited experienced retail expertise, expanded its local headquarters, and opened additional national distribution infrastructure.

That sequence demonstrates growth even without private financial information.

St. Louis Has a Long Bedding Connection

Symphony Sleep also shows continuity in its local origins.

Schulte’s 27-year career at Glideaway tied him to a St. Louis-area bedding business long before Innovative Sleep Technologies existed.

When industry consolidation changed Glideaway’s direction, Schulte used the relationships and knowledge accumulated during that career to build something new.

That kind of economic development doesn’t always get attention.

Businesses aren’t created only when outside corporations relocate to a region.

They are also created when experienced local executives leave established companies and use their expertise to launch new enterprises.

Symphony Sleep appears to be an example.

The knowledge accumulated over decades in the St. Louis bedding industry didn’t disappear when Glideaway’s ownership structure changed.

Some of it became the foundation of another locally headquartered company.

What STL.News Will Watch Next

Several key metrics will determine how significant Symphony Sleep ultimately becomes for the St. Louis region.

Employment is one.

If the expanded Lake St. Louis headquarters results in additional executive, engineering, product-development, sales or administrative hiring, the local economic impact will increase.

Revenue growth is another.

Because Innovative Sleep Technologies is privately held, detailed financial statements aren’t publicly available.

Its expanding retailer network may therefore provide a better public indicator of growth.

Additional warehouse facilities, major retailer agreements, and new national accounts would all demonstrate increasing scale.

Product development is another area to watch.

Symphony Sleep’s strategy depends heavily on differentiating its adjustable bases through technology and features.

If systems such as SonicSleep gain significant retail adoption, the company could strengthen its position in the premium adjustable-sleep category.

And finally, there is the international component.

The company’s connections with Meise Möbel and other European bedding and engineering expertise give the St. Louis operation access to capabilities that would be difficult for a young independent company to develop entirely on its own.

A St. Louis Business Worth Watching

Symphony Sleep isn’t a household name in St. Louis yet.

That may be precisely why Tuesday’s announcement is worth reporting.

The company was created quietly.

Its founders came from inside the bedding industry.

It largely sells its products through retailers rather than company-branded stores.

Much of its public exposure has come through specialized furniture and bedding trade publications.

But underneath that relatively low local profile is a privately held company with decades of industry knowledge, international manufacturing relationships and increasingly national ambitions.

In about four years, Innovative Sleep Technologies and Symphony Sleep have moved from a St. Peters startup to a business with an expanded Lake St. Louis corporate headquarters, a High Point Market presence, and additional distribution infrastructure in South Carolina.

That doesn’t guarantee future success.

The bedding business is highly competitive, consumer spending on furniture can be cyclical, and Symphony Sleep competes against substantially larger companies with established retailer relationships and significant resources.

But Tuesday’s expansion is tangible.

The company needed more infrastructure because, according to its president, the business has grown.

For Greater St. Louis, the development is another example of an experienced local management team using decades of accumulated knowledge to build a new privately held company headquartered in the region.

Symphony Sleep’s next test will be turning that experience, technology and expanded infrastructure into greater national retail penetration.

For now, the company is investing as though it expects that growth to continue.

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Editor’s note: Innovative Sleep Technologies and Symphony Sleep are privately held and do not publicly disclose comprehensive financial statements. Revenue, valuation, capital investment associated with the expansion, and exact employment changes were not publicly disclosed in the sources reviewed by STL.News. Company statements regarding product performance and wellness benefits are identified as company claims and should not be interpreted as independent medical findings.