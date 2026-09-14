Arch Moving Expands St. Louis-Area Operations

ST. PETERS, MO – September 14, 2026 (STL.News) Arch Moving, a privately owned St. Louis-area moving company, is expanding its presence in St. Charles County as the family-owned business continues building its operations across the metropolitan area.

The company announced Monday (today) that it is operating in St. Peters from 20 Mid Rivers Trade Court, Suite 101, with moving crews and trucks serving residential and commercial customers in St. Peters and surrounding communities.

Arch says it operates 14 trucks, a figure supported by federal motor-carrier records reviewed by STL.News. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s April 26, 2026, carrier snapshot listed Arch Moving LLC with 14 power units and 15 drivers.

The expansion provides another example of economic activity occurring among privately owned St. Louis-area companies that may not attract the attention associated with major corporate relocations or publicly traded businesses.

Unlike a national moving franchise entering the St. Louis market, Arch describes itself as locally owned and operated. The Better Business Bureau identifies Hayden B. Mattingly as the company’s owner, while Arch’s own website also identifies Mattingly as owner and emphasizes its local ownership.

Arch provides residential and commercial moving, packing, loading and unloading, furniture handling and other relocation-related services.

The company’s latest announcement says Arch has completed more than 10,000 relocations and traces its operations to 2004. STL.News found, however, that publicly available records list different dates for the company’s history, making the current ownership and corporate timeline more complicated than the company’s announcement suggests.

Arch Moving Expands in St. Charles County

Arch’s Sept. 14 announcement emphasizes an expanded operating presence in St. Peters, one of the major population and business centers in St. Charles County.

The company says crews and trucks are positioned to serve the area directly.

Arch provides services ranging from apartment and single-family residential moves to office and commercial relocations. Other services advertised by the company include packing and unpacking, furniture assembly and disassembly, labor-only moving assistance, junk removal and transportation of specialty items.

The St. Peters announcement should not, however, be interpreted as Arch entering the market for the first time.

An earlier company announcement published in April said Arch was expanding residential and commercial moving services in St. Peters and described locally based crews serving the area.

Monday’s announcement further emphasizes the company’s St. Peters operation and identifies the Mid Rivers Trade Court location.

That distinction matters because the latest development appears to represent an expansion or strengthening of an existing St. Charles County presence rather than the company’s first day doing business there.

Arch did not disclose a dollar value for the expansion or specify how many new employees have been added in connection with its St. Peters operations.

Federal Records Confirm 14-Truck Operation

Independent federal transportation records provide additional information about the scale of Arch’s business.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration identifies Arch Moving LLC under USDOT No. 2969512 and lists its principal address as 9923 Holtwick Lane in St. Ann, Missouri.

The agency’s April carrier snapshot showed:

14 power units

15 drivers

100,000 miles reported for 2023

Household goods and general freight among its cargo classifications

No state-reported crashes during the preceding 24-month reporting period

Federal crash statistics indicate whether a carrier was involved in a reportable crash and do not by themselves establish responsibility or fault.

The federal record provides useful independent evidence that Arch has developed beyond a very small moving operation.

A fleet of 14 power units and 15 drivers gives the locally owned company a meaningful operating presence within the St. Louis moving industry.

Arch’s federal record classifies the company as an intrastate, non-hazardous-material carrier. The company’s website says customers moving outside Missouri can ask about its affiliate network.

Arch Moving Is Locally and Privately Owned

For STL.News, Arch’s ownership is an important part of the story.

Arch isn’t a publicly traded corporation or a St. Louis branch of a large national moving franchise.

The company’s website describes Arch as locally owned and operated and identifies Hayden Mattingly as its owner.

The Better Business Bureau independently identifies Mattingly as the owner and principal contact for Arch Moving LLC.

BBB currently lists two Arch Moving locations: its headquarters at 9923 Holtwick Lane in St. Ann and another location at 1316 S. Second St. in St. Louis.

The company’s latest announcement adds the St. Peters operating address to its publicly described footprint.

That expanding geographic presence could position Arch to serve customers across both the older central portions of the St. Louis metropolitan area and the growing St. Charles County market.

Public Records Show a Complicated Company History

Arch says in its latest announcement that the company has 22 years of St. Louis-area experience, dating its history to 2004.

The company also says it has completed more than 10,000 residential and commercial relocations since that time.

Those numbers come from Arch and have not been independently audited by STL.News.

Public records also provide differing dates for the company’s history.

The Better Business Bureau says it opened its Arch Moving file on Aug. 28, 2002, and lists the business as having started on that date.

BBB separately records Jan. 12, 2017, as both the date of new ownership and the date the current business was incorporated.

The organization’s current profile therefore describes Arch as having approximately 24 years in business while documenting a change in ownership in 2017.

Arch’s LinkedIn profile has separately listed 2016 as the company’s founding year.

The differences do not necessarily mean any date is inaccurate. A business can operate under previous ownership, change corporate entities, reorganize, or continue a trade name after an ownership transition.

However, without additional documentation establishing exactly how the present company relates to its predecessors, STL.News is treating Arch’s claim of operations dating to 2004 as a company-provided statement rather than an independently verified founding date.

The records clearly show that Mattingly is the current owner and that new ownership began in 2017.

BBB Gives Arch an A+ Rating

Arch Moving is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and currently carries an A+ BBB rating.

The company has been BBB accredited since November 2018.

An A+ BBB rating should not be confused with a perfect customer-review score. BBB states that it doesn’t use customer reviews to calculate its letter-grade rating.

That distinction is relevant in Arch’s case.

BBB currently reports 12 customer complaints during the previous three years, including six complaints closed during the previous 12 months. The complaints include customer allegations involving damaged property, moving services, and claims handling.

Arch has responded to complaints displayed by BBB, including disputing certain customer allegations and explaining its position concerning contractual coverage and claims.

Customer complaints are allegations and should not be interpreted as findings that the company violated a law or engaged in wrongdoing.

BBB cautions consumers to consider complaint information in relation to a company’s size and transaction volume and says the nature of complaints and the company’s responses can matter more than the raw number of complaints.

Arch’s current BBB profile still carries the organization’s A+ rating despite its complaint history.

That combination shows why consumers should review several pieces of information rather than relying on a single rating or online review when choosing a moving company.

Moving Industry Depends Heavily on Reputation

Moving companies operate in an unusually reputation-sensitive business.

Customers temporarily place large portions of their personal property in the hands of movers, while businesses rely on moving companies to relocate furniture, equipment and other assets.

Damage claims, scheduling, pricing and communication can therefore become significant sources of disputes across the moving industry.

Arch’s growth indicates that the company has nevertheless developed a substantial customer base in the St. Louis market.

Its Sept. 14 announcement says it has completed more than 10,000 relocations since 2004. Again, that figure is a company claim rather than an independently audited total, but its federally reported fleet provides independent evidence of the scale of its current operation.

Growth of a Locally Owned St. Louis Business

The most significant aspect of the Arch story may not be the moving industry itself.

It is the continued expansion of a privately owned St. Louis-area business.

Large economic-development announcements frequently focus on publicly traded corporations receiving incentives for factories, offices or distribution centers. Smaller privately owned companies can grow with considerably less public attention.

Their economic impact is distributed across employees, vehicles, commercial property, equipment purchases, fuel, insurance, maintenance, professional services, and other expenditures.

Arch’s latest announcement doesn’t provide enough information to calculate that economic impact.

The company has not disclosed annual revenue, payroll, total employment beyond the federal driver count, the investment associated with its St. Peters presence, or the number of jobs specifically created by the expansion.

Those remain important unanswered questions.

But several facts can be independently established.

Arch is locally and privately owned.

Hayden Mattingly is identified as its owner.

The business maintains a headquarters in St. Ann.

BBB also lists a St. Louis location.

Arch now identifies an operating location in St. Peters.

Federal records also confirm a 14-unit fleet and 15 drivers as of the agency’s April snapshot.

Together, those facts show a locally owned company with a physical and operational presence extending across multiple parts of the St. Louis metropolitan area.

St. Peters Could Be Important to Arch’s Next Stage

The company’s increased emphasis on St. Peters also makes strategic sense.

A physical presence in St. Charles County can reduce the distance crews and equipment must travel before beginning jobs in communities west of the Missouri River.

That potentially gives a locally based mover greater flexibility in serving residential and commercial customers throughout the county.

Arch’s April announcement already demonstrated that St. Peters was part of its expansion strategy. The latest announcement reinforces that direction and attaches a specific operating address to the company’s presence there.

What remains to be seen is whether Arch’s St. Peters operation adds trucks, employees, and investment.

Those figures would better measure the expansion’s direct economic impact.

Private Businesses Can Be Significant Local News

Arch Moving’s expansion illustrates a larger issue in local business reporting.

Privately owned companies can expand, hire employees, acquire equipment, and enter new markets without generating the type of regulatory filings and investor announcements routinely produced by publicly traded corporations.

That can make their growth considerably less visible.

Yet those businesses remain an important part of the regional economy.

For Arch Moving, the available records establish a locally owned company operating a federally registered 14-unit fleet and extending its presence farther into St. Charles County.

The company’s historical timeline still contains unanswered questions, and its claim of more than 10,000 completed relocations remains a company-provided figure.

Those distinctions are important.

But they don’t change the underlying development: a privately owned St. Louis-area moving company has grown to a meaningful operating scale and is expanding its footprint in the metropolitan area.

STL.News will continue monitoring privately held and locally owned St. Louis businesses for expansions, investments, acquisitions, hiring, and other developments that could affect the regional economy but may receive limited coverage from traditional local news organizations.

Source: Some information was obtained from EINNews.com. Other information was obtained from public information using AI.